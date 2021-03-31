Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.