For the drive home in Florence: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 54F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
