This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
