Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

