Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

