This evening in Florence: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
