Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

