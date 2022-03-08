This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
