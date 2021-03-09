This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
