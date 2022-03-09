 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

