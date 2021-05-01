May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.