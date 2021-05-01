Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It sho…
Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. C…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Florence folk…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…