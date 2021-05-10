 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 61F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

