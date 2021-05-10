Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 61F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
For the drive home in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. W…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…