May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

