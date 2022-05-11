May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.