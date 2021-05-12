Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The ar…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Pe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a lo…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. W…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…