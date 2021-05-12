 Skip to main content
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

