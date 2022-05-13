This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
