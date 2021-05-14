Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
