May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.