Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. To…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will…