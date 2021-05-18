This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.