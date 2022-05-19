May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.