May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.