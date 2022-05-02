This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
