Florence's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
