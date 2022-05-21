May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.