May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.