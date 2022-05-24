May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.