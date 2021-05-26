Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.13. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Florence's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorro…