May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.