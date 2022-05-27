This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
