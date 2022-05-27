 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

