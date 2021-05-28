May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.