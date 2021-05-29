Florence's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
