May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

