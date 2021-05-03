 Skip to main content
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

