Florence's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
