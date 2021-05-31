For the drive home in Florence: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, th…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 …