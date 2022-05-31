This evening in Florence: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.