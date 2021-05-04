For the drive home in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
