May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph.