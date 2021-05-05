Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It sho…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. Be careful…
Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot t…