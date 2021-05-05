 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert