 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert