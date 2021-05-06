Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
