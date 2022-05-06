This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
