May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

