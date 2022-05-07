 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

