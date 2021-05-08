This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the hou…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a lo…
For the drive home in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. Be careful…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.