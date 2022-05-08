This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
