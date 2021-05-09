For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
