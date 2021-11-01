Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.