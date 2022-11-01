Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.