Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.