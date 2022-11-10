Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
