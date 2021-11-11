 Skip to main content
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

