For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Don't go out without…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. There is only a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45…
This evening in Florence: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher win…